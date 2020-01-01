CustomizerGod

Welcome to door2windows
door2windows makes free Windows customization and system apps that Microsoft doesn't.
Apps from door2windows
SmartCapsLock
Changes the Caps Lock key's behavior so that when you select any text and press the key, it reverses the text's case
CustomizerGodv1.7.6
Ultimate tool for customizing Windows, lets you change many icons and parts of Windows
7 to 8.1 Start Button Converter
Extracts the 3 images from Windows 7 start orb bitmaps
Ultimate Icon Converter
Lets you easily create new .ico files and extract images from .ico files
Windows 7+ Theme Installer
Lets you easily install 3rd party Windows themes and replace system files
7+ Taskbar Thumbnail Tweaker
Lets you customize how the thumbnails appear when you mouse over any taskbar item
AutoSaver
Automatically presses Ctrl+S after a time interval to automatically save the file you're working on
Windows Games Tweaker
Lets you enable debug and quick access menus in default Windows 7 and Vista games
Ultimate Context Menu Customizer
Lets you easily add, remove or edit items in the right-click/context menu
Windows Close Button Resizer
Lets you change the width of the close button in Windows 7 and Vista
Windows 7 Navigation Pane Customizer
Lets you hide, show or rename items in the Explorer navigation pane
DreamScene Activator
Lets you set a video as the desktop wallpaper
Easy File Replacer
Lets you easily replace two files from the context menu
Windows 7 Taskbar Items Pinner
Lets you pin anything to the taskbar in Windows 7 (pin things that Windows doesn't allow you to)
Windows Tray Icons Creator
Lets you create shortcuts for anything in the notifications area/system tray
Windows Application Blocker
Lets you block any app so that it can't be run by the user
Windows Aero Switcher
Makes a shortcut in the system tray/notifications area to toggle Windows Aero on or off
7 Start Menu User Picture Remover
Installs a theme that removes the user picture from the start menu in Windows 7
Windows 7 Start Button Creator
Lets you easily create a Windows 7 start orb bitmap by choosing 3 images
Windows 7 Start Button Animator
Lets you set any animated .GIF as the start button in Windows 7
7 Show Desktop Button Remover
Hides the show desktop button in the right-hand corner of the taskbar
Windows 7 Aero Blur Tweaker
Lets you hide the Aero Blur in Windows 7, which makes the taskbar and windows completely transparent without blur
Windows 7 Battery Bar
Shows the battery status in the taskbar
Download door2windows App Bundle
door2windows App Bundle gives you access to all the latest apps released from door2windows in one download.
Articles Archive
- How To Install Windows 10 v1511 (Build 10586)
- SmartCapsLock
- How To Install Windows 10 (Build 9926)
- Download Windows 10 January Build
- CustomizerGodv1.7.6
- Windows 7+ Branding Changer
- Clear/Refresh Icon Cache Without Reboot
- Download Windows 10 Preview
- Windows 7 to Windows 8.1 Start Button Converter: Convert Windows 7 Start Orbs To Windows 8.1 Start Buttons
- Ultimate Icon Converter: Create New Icons & Convert Existing Icons Easily
- Windows 7+ Theme Installer: Install/Apply/Delete Themes Easily
- Windows 7+ Taskbar Thumbnail Tweaker
- Windows 8.1 Charms Bar Customizer
- Windows 8.1 Start Button Changer
- AeroTouch for Leap Motion Controller: Configure Gestures To Control Your Windows PC
- Download Windows 8.1 Preview
- AutoSaver - Automatically Save The File You're Working On
- Invisible Controls Video Player for Windows 8
- Windows Games Tweaker : Tweak Windows 7/Vista Games To Cheat & More
- Get Back The Start Button & Start Menu In Windows 8
- UndoClose: Reopen Accidentally Closed Folders and Applications
- Smart Folders : Create Folders Quickly Just By Drag & Drop
- Resize Windows 8 Start Screen Tiles
- Automatically Or Permanently Hide Command Bar In Windows 7/Vista